Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $49.44. 8,210,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,117,967. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.