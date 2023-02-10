Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.14. 884,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.41. The firm has a market cap of $322.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $357.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

