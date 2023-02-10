Highland Capital Management LLC Has $16.06 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 154.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.40. The stock had a trading volume of 397,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,719. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

