Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,969,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

