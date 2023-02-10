Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 478,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,554. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.