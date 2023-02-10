Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

