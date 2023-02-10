Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.42-5.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.29.

HLT traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $146.30. 1,292,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,570. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $57,499,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

