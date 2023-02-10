Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-5.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

