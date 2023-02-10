Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Down 75.3% in January

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Histogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,572. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 299.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.19%. Research analysts forecast that Histogen will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

