Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

