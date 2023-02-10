Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $575.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.94.
Humana Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Humana stock opened at $491.93 on Monday. Humana has a 12-month low of $408.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $151,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.