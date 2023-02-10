Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $575.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $491.93 on Monday. Humana has a 12-month low of $408.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $151,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

