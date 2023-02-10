Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $581.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $647.00 to $581.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $491.93 on Monday. Humana has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.83.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

