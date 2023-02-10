HUSD (HUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,018.55

HUSD (HUSD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $7,018.55 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

