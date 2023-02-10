iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $12.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
