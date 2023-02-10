Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $4.9-5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina Trading Down 1.3 %

ILMN traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.86. 1,463,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

