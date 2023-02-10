Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Research Coverage Started at BWS Financial

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Immersion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.40. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $333,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

