Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $79.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 59.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immunocore by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after buying an additional 455,329 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,429,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,490,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

