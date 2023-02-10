Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $138.00 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $560.23 million and approximately $138.00 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00435777 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,265.53 or 0.28866640 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00453626 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
