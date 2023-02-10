Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.00 million-$85.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.36 million. Impinj also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS.

Impinj Stock Down 1.1 %

PI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.13. 184,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,772. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Institutional Trading of Impinj

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,413 shares of company stock valued at $53,352,919. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 20.3% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 427,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 72,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

