Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

