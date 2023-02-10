Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
