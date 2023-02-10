Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €44.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

