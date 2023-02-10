Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952,710 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 118,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.57. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $623.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 2,071.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVZ. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

