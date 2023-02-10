Insider Buying: Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,608.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins bought 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00.

Applied Digital Trading Down 8.2 %

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. 780,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

