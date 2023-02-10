Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys £150.15 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam bought 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($180.49).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jayne Cottam bought 160 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,120 ($109.63).

On Monday, December 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 267 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £152.19 ($182.94).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1,335.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.23.

Assura Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Assura from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.80).

Assura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Articles

