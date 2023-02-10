Insider Buying: The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Insider Purchases £20,027.68 in Stock

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) insider Nemone Wynn-Evans acquired 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £20,027.68 ($24,074.62).

Shares of LON IGV opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.90) on Friday. The Income & Growth VCT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.50 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £109.75 million and a P/E ratio of 557.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.52.

Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

