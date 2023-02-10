Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 408,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,180,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total value of $463,150.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

CorVel stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.70. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

