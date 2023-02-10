Insider Selling: Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells 39,763 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doma alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 37,712 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $21,495.84.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05.

On Thursday, January 19th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 18,079 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $9,581.87.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 26,387 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $14,248.98.

On Monday, December 5th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $29,743.86.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of Doma stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,340,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Doma had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $107.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Doma by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Doma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Doma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Doma by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Doma to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.