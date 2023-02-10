Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells 2,010 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) Director George John Damiris sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

EXP opened at $144.31 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

