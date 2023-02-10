Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $1,662,600.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 30th, Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42.

On Thursday, January 26th, Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20.

Shares of EFSC opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 179,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

