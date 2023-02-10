Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $92,315.51 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,028.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20.
- On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23.
- On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $746,343.90.
- On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.
- On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.