Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $92,315.51 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,028.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20.

On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23.

On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $746,343.90.

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,781,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

