Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY23 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.90-$10.10 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 91,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $126.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

