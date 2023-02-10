Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.24-$6.30 EPS.

Insperity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSP traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

