Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Sells $2,793,376.74 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $2,793,376.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 519,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

