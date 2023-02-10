International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 18.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $84,643,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 922.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 771,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,295,000 after acquiring an additional 151,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

