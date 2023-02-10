Intrust Bank NA Invests $237,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 138.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 128,080 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $515,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $515,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

