Intrust Bank NA Takes $264,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $146.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $1,155,388.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

