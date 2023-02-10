Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU traded up $5.33 on Thursday, hitting $427.07. 32,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,802. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $575.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.24 and its 200-day moving average is $413.38. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

