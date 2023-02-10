Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHYF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. 487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $24.45.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

