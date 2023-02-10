Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

KBWY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 49,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,990. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

