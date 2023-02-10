Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $32,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 266,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,089. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

