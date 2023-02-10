Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 10th (AAT, ANGI, APDN, ARWR, AVB, BPMC, CLSK, COIN, COUR, CYBR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 10th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

