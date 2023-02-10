Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Sells $84,386.61 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

