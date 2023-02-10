Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Sells $84,386.61 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
IONS opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
