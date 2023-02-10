iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 3.1 %

IPW opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

