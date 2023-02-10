IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA updated its FY23 guidance to $10.26-10.56 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.26-$10.56 EPS.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.18. 253,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

