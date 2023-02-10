iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 487,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 111,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,758,928 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

