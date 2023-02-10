iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,719 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.92. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

