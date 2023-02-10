iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 356.9% from the January 15th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 383,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 636,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627,955 shares in the last quarter.

