iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 356.9% from the January 15th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 383,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.