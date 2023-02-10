iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. 3,205,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,522,107. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.