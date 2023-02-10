iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.89

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.89 and traded as low as $25.76. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 817,490 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

