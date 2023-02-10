iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 3,070.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.