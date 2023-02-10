iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 3,070.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.08.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
